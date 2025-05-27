How the Rockets’ Jalen Green Can Turn Potential Into Points
When the Houston Rockets drafted Jalen Green in 2021, they hoped they were selecting a No. 1 option-caliber scorer. As years went by, Houston bought into the vision of a team led by Green on the perimeter and Alperen Sengun in the post. However, Green has had an up-and-down career in his first four seasons.
While he has shown a willingness to improve in key areas, his offensive abilities are what make him valuable. He has shown flashes on offense, but Green isn't nearly consistent enough at this point in his career to be a true No. 1 option.
There is still room for growth, and he can become a deadly scorer even if the volume isn't high enough to be a team's first option.
One area that could significantly improve his efficiency is an improvement in his handling and ball security. Green has moments of being sloppy with the ball, and he hasn't consistently been able to beat defenders off the bounce without relying solely on his speed.
The top-scoring guards in the NBA all have weapons they can rely on outside of their most developed skill. Players like Devin Booker and Tyrese Haliburton aren't as fast as Green, and they don't rely on a significant amount of dribbling to be effective.
However, their dribbling is impactful and helps create space. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't particularly fast, but he has plenty of misdirection and slight hesitations that help him take advantage. Green doesn't get enough space with his handle, and he doesn't have the strength to pair with his speed to get into the paint and finish through contact. An improved handle can help him create better and more efficient shots for his offense.
Green's strength is an area that could also significantly help if he dedicates time to improvement. He has always been slight in frame, but he has elite athleticism comparable to players like Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards, and his teammate Amen Thompson. What he lacks in comparison to those players is the strength to absorb contact during drives.
Thompson and Morant can use their strength to prevent defenders from knocking them off their path to the basket. Once they reach the basket, they're strong enough to battle through contact at the rim to finish.
Green still struggles driving against physical defense. Slashing and attacking the basket is where he can be most consistent right away, but he lacks a few tools to help him reach that level.
If Green can improve his dribbling and his strength, he might become a much more effective scorer. He would be able to get into the paint much easier, which would open the rest of the floor for more open shots from the mid-range and three-point land.
Green may not become a true No. 1 option in his career, and it may not happen on the Rockets if he does. However, he does still have immense potential, there are just a few vital skills that need development before he can reach it.