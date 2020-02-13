InsideTheRockets
James Harden, Russell Westbrook on Pace For Historic Production in 2019-20

Michael Shapiro

How has the Russell Westbrook-James Harden pairing worked out through 54 games? By one metric, historically well. 

The Rockets' dynamic duo is currently the only pair of teammates in NBA history to average 25 points and seven assists per game in the same season. Harden enters the All-Star break leading the league in scoring at 35.3 points per game, adding 7.3 assists. He's on pace for some solo NBA history as well, posting the second 35 PPG, seven APG season since the league was established in 1946-47. Harden became the lone member of the 35 and seven club in 2018-19 as he finished second in the MVP voting behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

Westbrook lagged as a scorer in his first 30 contests of 2019-20. He averaged just 24.1 points per game through New Year's Eve, struggling to find a rhythm in Houston's three-heavy attack. But a new decade appears to have brought back the Westbrook of old. 

Houston's point guard is on an absolute tear since the calendar turned to 2020. He's averaging 34 points per game in his last 14 appearances, adding 8.1 assists. Westbrook has been impressively efficient amid his scoring tear. The 2016-17 MVP is shooting 53% from the field since Jan. 9, and that mark rises to a dominant 60.3% on drives to the rim. The lane is clear for Westbrook with center Clint Capela now in Atlanta, and Houston's small-ball strategy has thus far paid off in a major way. As Harden struggled with his shot to kick off 2020, Westbrook carried the load. 

Harden and Westbrook have shined in their own right this season, though they've yet to truly dominate when sharing the floor. The duo is averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions in 1,157 minutes together this season, a mark that would rank No. 15 in the NBA in 2019-20.

The Rockets enter the All-Star break fifth in the Western Conference at 34–20. Both Harden and Westbrook will play in Sunday's All-Star Game in Chicago, then kick off the season's final stretch in Golden State on Feb. 20.

Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT. 

Westbrook, Rockets Reflect on First Stretch of 2019-20

Westbrook is averaging 34.9 points and 6.3 assists in Houston's last 12 games, an 8–4 stretch for the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Wreaking Havoc After Covington Addition

Houston has forced an NBA-best 73 turnovers in its last four games since acquiring Robert Covington from the Timberwolves.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Leads Rockets Past Celtics in Small-Ball Battle

James Harden scored 19 straight Rockets points in the third quarter before finishing the night with 42 points on 19 shots.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Rank No. 8 in Franchise Value at $2.4 Billion

The Rockets generated $348 million in revenue in 2019, per Forbes.

Michael Shapiro

Gordon Out vs. Celtics With Left Leg Bruise

Gordon also missed the Rockets' buzzer-beater loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

Michael Shapiro

Bruno Caboclo Ready For Small-Ball Center Role

The Rockets acquired the 6'9" forward from Memphis before the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook Finalists for 2020 Olympic Roster

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are among the 44 finalists for Team USA's roster in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Dismisses Gobert: 'He Ain't No Different'

Russell Westbrook scored 39 points against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz in Sunday's 114-113 loss.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Performance Spoiled by Jazz Buzzer-Beater

Russell Westbrook scored 39 points, but Bojan Bogdanovic gave Utah the victory on a buzzer-beater three.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Guarantee Tucker's Contract Through 2020-21

P.J. Tucker will earn just under $8 million in 2020-21, the final season of his four-year, $32 million deal.

Michael Shapiro