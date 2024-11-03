Key Takeaways from the Rockets Loss to the Golden State Warriors
On Saturday night, the Rockets yet again suffered a loss to their Western Conference nemesis: the Golden State Warriors.
The three biggest takeaways from last night's game were: Tari Eason should start for the Rockets, Ime Udoka will go deep into the roster, and that Houston's shooting needs to start hot.
Eason had a career game yesterday. He scored a career high 27-points last night in 35 minutes on 11-of-19 shooting. The forward continued to show why he is the anchor for the Rockets off of the bench, and one of Houston's best defenders, as he had three blocks and four steals, alongside nine rebounds. He was the only Rocket who played more than 20 minutes with a positive plus-minus at +11.
"I don't like the Warriors," said Eason postgame. Eason truly showed it, as he had a really clutch steal while having five fouls early in the fourth to give the Rockets momentum, playing a major role in Houston's attempted 31-point comeback.
Eason's steal percentage is first in the NBA, he is first among forwards in the league in block percentage, as well as being in the 97th percentile amongst forwards in offensive rebounds. Houston is also 12.1 points better per 100 possesions when he is on the floor.
Udoka iced Alperen Sengun last night by only playing him for 21 minutes. In his time on the court, he had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 5-for-10 shooting. Sengun came out early and he subbed in Jock Landale. Landale did not help Houston from falling behind even more, and Udoka then put in Jeff Green for the first time this season. He also played Aaron Holiday in for 16 minutes.
Udoka is not scared to go deep into the rotation. He is showing the players to get it straight and find a way to win, or he will put anyone in.
Houston's shooting last night was not great. They shot 33.3% from three and 41.1% from the field. This season they are shooting 40.9% total and 33.3% from deep. Their shooting struggles have continued since the beginning of the season. Jalen Green and Eason have been the best shooters on the team, while key players Fred VanVleet and Sengun have been struggling to start. Every game the Rockets have won, they have came out shooting hot from tip-off.
