Bucks vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hoping to flush out their last loss with a game back at home tonight as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Rockets lost the first meeting between the two teams this season back in November when the Bucks walked away with a one-point win. Now, the Rockets are looking to settle the score with both teams playing in Houston at the Toyota Center.
The Rockets and Bucks both need this win to keep pace in their respective conferences, so it could very well be a bloodbath on the court.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Bucks vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Bucks vs. Rockets Injury Report
Milwaukee Bucks
- SG Pat Connaughton (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
Houston Rockets
- C Cody Zeller (OUT - not with team)
- PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)
Bucks vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Milwaukee Bucks
- PG Damian Lillard
- SG Andre Jackson Jr.
- SF Kyle Kuzma
- PF Giannis Antetokounmpo
- C Brook Lopez
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
