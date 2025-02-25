Inside The Rockets

Bucks vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) shoots in front of Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) shoots in front of Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are hoping to flush out their last loss with a game back at home tonight as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Rockets lost the first meeting between the two teams this season back in November when the Bucks walked away with a one-point win. Now, the Rockets are looking to settle the score with both teams playing in Houston at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets and Bucks both need this win to keep pace in their respective conferences, so it could very well be a bloodbath on the court.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Bucks vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Bucks vs. Rockets Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

  • SG Pat Connaughton (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

Houston Rockets

  • C Cody Zeller (OUT - not with team)
  • PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)

Bucks vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

  • PG Damian Lillard
  • SG Andre Jackson Jr.
  • SF Kyle Kuzma
  • PF Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • C Brook Lopez

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager who has been with On SI since 2021. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20.

Home/News