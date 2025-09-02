NBA Insider: Rockets' Kevin Durant is one of 'Most Unguardable Scorers Alive'
The Houston Rockets' summer blockbuster trade that reeled in Kevin Durant has generally been met with positive reviews. Granted, some question Durant's overall health and ability to stay healthy, which is certainly a valid concern. Durant is on the cusp of turning 37-years-old and fathertime is undefeated.
Also, a player entering his 18th season should be expected to get banged up here and there. Especially considering Durant's additional time in the postseason, which adds 170 games -- more than two additional seasons.
Durant has played a minimum of 65 games just once in the last six years, having missed time due to injury.
That's par for the course considering Durant's mileage, even for an athlete that keeps himself in tip-top shape.
Take LeBron James, for example. He's given father time the greatest run for its money, playing at an extremely high level at age 40. But he's only crossed the 65-game threshold three times in the last seven years.
Durant, however, is still one of the game's best scorers. James is too, to be fair, but he's shown signs of regression of late, ending his 20-year streak of averaging 25 points just last season.
But it's not like he forgot how to score either. In fact, James barely missed it, averaging 24.4 points.
Durant averaged 26.6 points with the Phoenix Suns last season, despite taking his fewest shot attempts since 2020-21. Eddie Bitar, Fadeaway World's NBA insider, coined Durant as one of the game's most unguardable scorers, noting that he's also one of the highest paid players at his position ($48.5 million average annual value, ranking fifth among small forwards).
" Kevin Durant continues to rake in superstar money as he enters his late 30s, and for good reason, he’s still one of the most unguardable scorers alive. At nearly $55 million, Houston is betting Durant can remain elite deep into his career, even as the championship window around him narrows. Health will always be the concern, but when KD is on the floor, no one questions his ability to produce at an MVP level."
Durant is still capable of scoring at every level and is historically one of the game's most efficient scorers. He's consistently been at or above 60 percent true shooting year after year.
The Rockets and Durant will have to come to terms on a new deal, as his current contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. The consistent buzz on that front has Durant being open and willing to taking less than the max, which would give the Rockets more flexibility and breathing room.
But it's not an indictment on his ability, as he's still an elite player.