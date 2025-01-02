NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Get Another Lottery Pick
The Houston Rockets could be looking at adding another lottery pick to their team this year, but not in the way they have in the past.
The Rockets own the rights to the Phoenix Suns' first-round pick, and they have struggled to start the season. The Suns started 9-2, but they have since lost 15 of their last 21 games.
That has landed them the No. 12 overall pick in Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft, and the Rockets selected South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles.
"A December 20-point game (ECU) on 10-of-10 shooting highlighted Collin Murray-Boyles' advantageous power and inside-the-arc skill for interior scoring. But his recent 22 points, nine boards and four assists in a win against Clemson should have been a bigger needle-mover that showed how advanced he is creating easy opportunities and looks for teammates without traditional ball-handling moves or ball-dominant possessions," Wasserman writes. "There are sure to be skeptics who question a 6'7" "big" who's not a shooter yet, but Murray-Boyles should have a case to succeed out of the box with how he uses his 245-pound frame, excellent hands and scoring instincts."
It remains to be seen if the Rockets would add another high draft pick, but the fact that they have that option is a very good sign.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.