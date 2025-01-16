NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Nab Longtime Suns Superstar
It’s no secret the Houston Rockets have been doing their due diligence on the availability of stars around the league, despite the organization’s stance that it’s keen to not break up its young core of players.
Still, with Houston’s abundance of talent and cap on minutes — as seen by the lack of available playing time for Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore, before injury — a consolidation trade would certainly make sense, for the right price.
The team had reportedly kicked tires on Suns’ forward Kevin Durant, but probing the availability of longtime Phoenix star Devin Booker would’ve made sense, too. And right now, the odds point to Houston being the landing spot for Booker, should he be traded.
Let’s evaluate what a trade for Booker could actually look like between the Rockets and Suns, and if it would be worth it for the former:
Houston Rockets get: Devin Booker, Tyus Jones
Phoenix Suns get: Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, 2025 Suns FRP, 2027 Suns FRP, 2029 Suns FRP
First things first, this deal isn’t able to be done until Sept. 28, 2025, due to Jalen Green having signed his contract just months ago. But there’s likely no deal to be done until then, as Phoenix would have little desire not to bring a talented shooting guard back, and Houston would have no need for overlap between the deal's centerpieces.
With three years remaining on his contract, there’s little precedent for trading a player such as Booker, who’s both young and supremely talented. Which is why Houston’s trade package seems to be one of the larger we’ve seen in years.
Phoenix gets its No. 1 scorer moving forward in Jalen Green, a talented starting-caliber forward and former No. 3 pick in Jabari Smith Jr., as well as the 2024 NBA Draft’s No. 3 pick in Reed Sheppard, a guard most league-wide would still argue has tons of potential. Getting its future picks back is a must for Phoenix, as it would essentially kick off a fresh rebuild.
The Suns' trio of Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal has failed to work out thus far, so selling while the value of all three is at its highest could work in the team's favor.
The Rockets get Booker, the supercharged version of their current shooting guard situation, and a player with Finals experience. Here, Houston loses out on two starters, but is able to add Amen Thompson and Tari Eason to the future lineup with its depth. A core group of Alperen Sengun, Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, as well as Thompson, Eason, Whitmore and Booker could certainly contend for the Finals bid out West.
Lastly, the Rockets make it out with Tyus Jones, too, as a rotational player to make the money work.
Ultimately, this deal takes a big hit on the team’s depth and future developmental players, but could be worth it for the Rockets in order to add a proven star.
