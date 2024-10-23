NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Rockets Going Into Season?
The Houston Rockets face off tonight against the Charlotte Hornets in the season opener, and there's a lot of expectations surrounding the team going into the year.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey ranked all 30 NBA teams before the season, and the Rockets came in at No. 19.
"Alperen Şengün had a very real All-Star case for much of the early portion of 2023-24 as a playmaking big. Jalen Green looked like a dynamic scorer over the later months of the season. Jabari Smith Jr. has shown potential to be a high-impact, three-and-D forward (who can even play some small-ball 5)," Bailey writes. "Moderate improvement from those three, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore will make it hard to keep the Rockets out of the play-in tournament. If incoming rookie sharpshooter Reed Sheppard is good enough to force his way into the rotation (and maybe even the starting five by January or February), the play-in might start to look like the floor."
The only teams that ranked behind the Rockets were the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards.
The Rockets will look at this baseline to start the season, but they are only looking at moving forward and proving their critics wrong.
