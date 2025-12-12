Views From the Game: The Houston Rockets Win a Tough Battle Over the Clippers

The Houston Rockets came into their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Dallas Mavericks several days ago. Yes, the Rockets hadn't played since February 6th in Dallas. The Rockets were hoping for a win before heading out for six straight road games before returning home January 27th vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Clippers came into Thursday's matchup with only six wins on the season and 18 losses. The Clippers have been the most disappointing team in the NBA this season, dealing with injuries, off-court scandals, and underperforming players.

Before the game, Ime Udoka spoke briefly to the media about their matchup with the Clippers. Udoka said that Alperen Sengun was close to 100 percent after dealing with a flu bug that kept him out of the Rockets' last two games. Udoka also spoke about the benefits of having multiple days off leading to Thursday's game.

The Rockets got off to a fast start, forcing turnovers and getting out in transition. The Rockets forced the Clippers into a quick timeout after taking an early 9-2 lead. However, the Clippers righted the ship and got back in the game. After the hot start by the Rockets, it was a back-and-forth affair as the quarter ended in a 29-29 tie.



The Rockets struggled in the second quarter on offense after another fast start to the quarter. The Rockets started on a 9-0 run to start the quarter but couldnt sustain the momentum. They finished the half going only 5-19 from 3-point range and trailing the Clippers by three points 54-51 going into the half.





The third quarter went just like most of the second quarter, as both teams traded baskets, with the Clippers holding off the Rockets for most of the quarter, taking an 82-80 lead into the fourth quarter. The Rockets were finally able to take control in the fourth quarter as they made just enough big plays to pull out a 115-113 win for their 16th victory of the season.

The Rockets were led by Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith and Amen Thompson. Sengun and Smith finish with double-doubles and Thompson finish one rebound and two assist short of a triple double. After the game Ime Udoka, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith and Amen Thompson all spoke to the media.

Post Game

Udoka, speaking to the media, said the Rockets came away with a tough win and that it was a complete team effort. Sengun came up next, and he talked about the Rockets getting contributions from everyone, including the bench. Sengun led the team in assists, with several going to Thompson. Rockets on SI asked Sengun about their special connection.

I asked Alperen Sengun about his connection with Amen Thompson.



“I always know where he is we communicate a lot too during the game.” pic.twitter.com/Lhh58NEbAF — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) December 12, 2025

Rockets on SI also asked Thompson about their on court chemistry.

I asked Amen about how well him and Alperen work together especially off the double team.



Amen said something really interesting about how defenses are trying to adjust to him this year.



“It’s been harder this year because they will double him and just stay with me.”



He went… pic.twitter.com/VIbQ0HngVa — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) December 12, 2025

The Rockets begin a long road trip as they will play the next six games on the road and will not be back at the Toyota Center until December 27th when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.