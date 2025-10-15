One Team Could Offer Rockets a Much-Needed Point Guard
Through the preseason, the Houston Rockets have been trying to work out the kinks post-Fred VanVleet injury.
The absence of few players could’ve sent a seismic shift across Houston roster, but the team’s veteran lead guard was one of them, being a primary handler and play-maker.
Now, Houston is working through its options. The ball can and will run through hub Alperen Sengun, who’s fully capable of running offense. He’s averaged a team-high 8.7 assists so far, and looks comfortable initiating actions.
All of Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard will also see their fare share, though the superstar is at his best as an ISO scorer and off-ball threat. And the young guards still need plenty of ironing out in the point guard department.
If the Rockets are unhappy with their guard options midway through the season, they could look to the NBA’s trade market to shore up their depth. And one team specifically seems to have an abundance of available guards that Houston could tap into.
In finally signing Russell Westbrook to a deal Wednesday morning, the Sacramento Kings now have one of the bigger and more odd guard rooms in the league.
In acquiring Westbrook, it seems Sacramento is keen on playing him. But they’ve also got Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis, Devin Carter, Malik Monk and even Nique Clifford on standby.
Some players are sure to mesh together and work. But as has already been reported, the Kings are likely to shop at least some of that crew, and that could leave Houston in a favorable position.
Dennis Schroder likely makes the most sense presently, offering some of the same veteran experience that Fred VanVleet did, especially as a handler and scorer. He’s not quite the same defender or shooter, but would at least be a fairly steadying presence with the ball in-hand.
But young players in Carter or Ellis could also make sense to grow alongside other young Rockets. Both are savvy defensively, and still could have upside that Houston’s front office could identify as worth tapping into.
Regardless, the Rockets aren’t yet worried about adding to their team, and are likely hoping the current iteration of the roster can work things out before VanVleet’s return. But that shouldn’t keep lead decision-maker Rafael Stone and co. from side-eying the Kings’ situation.
For now, Houston continued to await a ring-night matchup versus the OKC Thunder on Opening Night, Oct. 21.