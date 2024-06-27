Rockets' Rafael Stone Reveals Fondness For Reed Sheppard: 'There Is a Lot To Like'
Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone never had the luxury of holding the No. 1 overall pick. But despite his misfortunes, Stone maximized each lottery pick and constructed a talented young core since the franchise began its rebuild in 2021.
Stone entered the 2024 NBA Draft holding the No. 3 pick and believes the Rockets landed the "best player" with the selection of Reed Sheppard from Kentucky.
"He has a special set of skills," Stone said following the first round of the NBA Draft Wednesday night. "His shooting [at Kentucky] was historically great. His feel for the game. His passing. His ability to get deflections — there is just a lot to like."
Stone became enamored with Reed as a high school prospect at North Laurel High School, where he received Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors as a senior in 2023.
Sheppard's 3-point shooting was essential in helping him rise to the top of Houston's draft board. He played one season for the Kentucky Wildcats and produced the best 3-point shooting percentage in the nation by connecting on 52.1 percent of his shots.
Stone revealed that if the Rockets had missed out on the chance to draft Sheppard, they would have either traded down or out of the first round.
But what stood out most to the Rockets was Sheppard's basketball I.Q. Stone believes that Sheppard's quick decision-making and processing of the game contribute to his renowned shooting skills, making the game easier for himself and the team.
"He can really shoot and pass," Stone said. "Players like that fit in every offense. I think he is a good fit with Alperen [Sengun]. I think he is a good fit next to Amen [Thompson]. I think he is a good fit next to Fred [VanVleet] and Jalen [Green]. I think he is a talented basketball player. I think it is a nice fit for us."
Unlike Houston's previous three prospects, who were taken within the top five of their respective drafts, Stone acknowledges that Sheppard may not play significant minutes as a rookie.
While coach Ime Udoka would ultimately make the decision, Stone believes Sheppard's first-year development would benefit from learning the game from afar. He even hinted at the idea of having Sheppard spend time with the Rockets G League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
During the 2023-24 season, Cam Whitmore spent the first half of his rookie year with the Vipers. The time spent in the G League led to Whitmore playing a vital role in Udoka's rotation. During the final nine games, Whitmore averaged 13.2 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the field.
"I love the G League," Stone said. "If it makes sense for him to play in the G League, then he is going to play in the G League. But if he beats players out and plays in the NBA, that's great too. The G League is so much better than college basketball. It's an important part of our developmental program for all of our players. I do not care where you are drafted."
Dating back to 2002, Sheppard joined Tyrese Haliburton and Stephen Curry as the only Division I players to average at least 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals while connecting on 2.5 3-point field goals per 40 minutes.
Sheppard also became the third Division I freshman to have recorded at least 80 steals and 75 3-pointers made in a single season.
The Rockets held a pre-draft workout with Sheppard on June 21, validating what made him an intriguing prospect over the previous two years. However, it also gave Stone and his staff an opportunity to get to know Sheppard's off-court personality.
The in-person meeting endorsed Stone's longtime fondness and justified why the Rockets selected Sheppard as their top pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.