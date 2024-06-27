Reed Sheppard 'Super Excited' To Join Rockets As No. 3 Pick of 2024 NBA Draft
Reed Sheppard was at a loss for words when he heard commissioner Adam Silver utter his name during the 2024 NBA Draft. The Houston Rockets drafted Sheppard as the No. 3 pick. After the selection, Sheppard embraced his family before taking the stage inside the Barclays Center to shake hands with Silver.
Sheppard described his draft night experience as "unbelievable." Not only did the Rockets give him a chance to accomplish a lifelong dream, but Sheppard's selection took place on his mother's birthday.
But before departing the green room, Sheppard received a warm welcome from Jalen Green, who embodies the reason why the former Kentucky prospect is thrilled to be joining the Rockets.
"I'm super excited — they have a really good thing going in Houston," Sheppard said. "The coach is really good. They have a bunch of really young, athletic guys, and we'll be able to play fast...It was a dream come true. It's something that I've been dreaming of since I've been a little kid."
Sheppard understands that his role with the Rockets will be different from that of the rest of his contemporaries taken within the top five of the draft.
Houston has a stable foundation amid their guard unit. In addition to Green, Sheppard will also be playing behind veteran Fred VanVleet.
Ahead of his rookie season, Sheppard's top objective is to take a step back and learn from his teammates how to produce on an NBA level. However, Sheppard believes he already possesses the intangibles needed to help the Rockets add to their win column when coach Ime Udoka calls upon him next season.
"[I am] going in with an open mind, ready to learn, ready to do whatever it takes to win," Sheppard said. "Just compete and go in and have fun, and continue to get in the gym and work on everything that I need to work on. I'm super excited. I can't wait to get to Houston and get the thing started."
Sheppard came into the draft as the best 3-point shooter of the class, averaging 12.5 points while connecting on 52.1 percent of his shots from behind the arc. He ranked eighth in the nation in steals (2.5) and first in 3-point percentage with a minimum of 30 attempts.
On Nov. 17, Sheppard recorded a career-best seven triples in the Wildcats' 101-67 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks. He achieved the feat again during Kentucky's four-point win over Tennessee in March.
One day before the draft, Sheppard took part in the New York Mets' ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field. Although grateful for the experience, Sheppard revealed that he never considered himself a baseball fan. Yet, by joining the Rockets, he has already taken a step forward to engrave himself into Houston's sports culture.
"I never had a baseball team because there was no baseball team close to Kentucky," Sheppard said. "I think I'm going to be a [Houston] Astros fan now...I'm super happy to be here and super thankful."
