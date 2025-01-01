Rockets’ Amen Thompson’s Suspension Comes at a Tough Time for Houston
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson has received a two-game suspension for an altercation with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on Sunday.
The suspension is deserved, as Thompson escalated the situation after he and Herro exchanged words and bumped chests late in the fourth quarter of the 104-100 loss. Chaos ensued after Thompson slammed Herro to ground.
The suspension comes at perhaps the worst time for Houston. Thompson has been one of the key pieces in the Rockets' success this season, averaging 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He's thrived as a starter as well, putting up 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game in five starts.
Houston has struggled lately, having lost two straight games due to the inability to score in the fourth quarter. Across the Rockets' losses to the Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, they've averaged just 23 points in the final 12 minutes while giving up an average of 30 points on the other end.
Houston can certainly turn it around, but it will certainly be tough without a key piece in Thompson. Six of the team's next seven opponents have a spot or are in the hunt for the playoffs.
More closely, the Rockets will face the Dallas Mavericks (20-13) and Boston Celtics (23-9) in their next two games, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers (18-13). Thompson's suspension comes at a time when Houston is set to face legitimate playoff teams, which will affect the team's performance.
