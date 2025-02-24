Rockets’ Defense Continues to Be Concerning After Loss to Jazz
The Houston Rockets suffered a brutal loss to the Utah Jazz last night, 124-115. The Rockets led early in the fourth quarter but squandered the lead and trailed the entirety of the final nine minutes of action.
The Rockets have been plagued by giving up points late in the game over the last month or so, contributing to their February record of 3-7. Against the Jazz, Houston gave up 37 points in the final 12 minutes as Utah shot 50% from the field.
As for the season, the Rockets initially built an identity thriving off of defensive pressure, ranking fourth in defensive rating (109.5). Over the last 10 games, they've dropped to 15th in that category (114.1).
Last night, the Rockets gave up 66 paint points while scoring just 36. Even with starting power forward Jabari Smith Jr. back from injury, Houston still couldn't stop Utah's bigs and failed to come up with offense on the other end.
In most of Houston's losses this month, the team has either generated offense while giving up an immense amount of buckets on the other end, or the Rockets play elite defense just to struggle to shoot. Houston needs to find consistency on both sides of the floor and get back to its winning ways, or else the fear of falling from the top of the conference to the Play-In Tournament tier is more than possible.
Amid the Los Angeles Lakers hot streak over the last 10 games, Houston has dropped to the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-22 record. After starting the month as the second seed, the Rockets are falling in the standings, and if the season ended today, they wouldn't have home-court advantage in the postseason.
There's still time for the Rockets to turn it around. With 25 games left in the regular season, the West playoff race is heating up, and just a short stretch of bad games could kill a team in the standings. Houston's recent performance has demonstrated this, but with Smith back and Fred VanVleet nearing a return, everyone still has hope.
