Rockets Should See Tremendous Improvement With Jabari Smith Jr. Back
The Houston Rockets are already feeling the effects of Jabari Smith Jr.'s return to the court after last night's 121-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Holding the fourth seed in the Western Conference, the Rockets could see another jump in the standings with Smith back.
In his return, the 21-year-old had 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and a block in 38 minutes while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-6 from three. Smith brings a variety of skills to the table, including scoring and rebounding, something Houston desperately needs.
From late January into early February, the Rockets went on a six-game losing streak, giving up an excessive amount of points on defense while lacking on the other side of the floor. They're 3-6 this month, but the win against the Timberwolves, plus Smith's return, gives hope for the future.
With Fred VanVleet still injured, Amen Thompson has continued to start at point guard even though Smith is back. Against Minnesota, Thompson put up an impressive 17 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. He has been an elite presence for Houston amid the team's injury issues.
Thompson and Smith sharing the court together bring even more defense and rebounding to the Rockets. While VanVleet is an elite offensive talent, he's been inconsistent this season, shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.4% from three. Thompson, although not a three-point shooter, is more efficient in getting to the basket as well as in the midrange.
The Rockets held the second seed in the West for a good chunk of the season, and now that Smith is back, Houston's added paint presence could propel them back toward the top of the conference. Ime Udoka's rotation got deeper, as he's been forced to give reserves such as Aaron Holiday and Jae'Sean Tate rotation minutes.
Houston has less than 30 games left this season, and as the postseason draws closer, the goal at this point is to get home-court advantage. The Rockets are capable of locking up a top-four seed despite the West being extremely competitive compared to the Eastern Conference, and if they end up playing the majority of the playoffs in Houston, it will be a major building block for the future.
