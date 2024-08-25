Rockets Prospect Described as 'Best Perimeter Defender Ever Seen'
Oftentimes players are discussed more for what they can't do, rather than what they're good at. For Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson, much of the chatter has been about his inability to shoot.
Granted, Thompson's long-range shot is definitely broken. And that might he an understatement.
13.8 percent from deep is....not good.
However, he was very valuable and found ways to contribute in other areas. For starters, he used his elite athleticism to push the pace and get to the rim and was quite effective at it.
He was also very effective on two-pointers, especially around the rim. However, perhaps his best attribute hasn't been mentioned yet.
His defense.
He already has the look and feel of an elite defender. In fact, he could very well morph into a defensive anchor, as he's drawn rave reviews from basketball minds.
One of the best basketball minds, Mike Shearer of Basketball Poetry, couldn't stop raving about Thompson's defense in his recent post. Take a look for yourself.
"Speaking of defense, Thompson was one of the best perimeter rookie defenders we’ve ever seen. He was in the 95th percentile in Defensive EPM (only Tari Eason ranked higher on the Rockets) and led the team in D-LEBRON.
Thompson earned Udoka’s trust with his performances on big names, frequently matching up with the likes of Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Kevin Durant, and Jalen Williams. He posted excellent defensive playmaking numbers, averaging exactly two steals and a block per 36 minutes.
Thompson can guard the full length of the court, and he’s already one of the better screen navigators in the game. Even when he gets brushed, his length and lateral quickness get him right back into the action.
Despite the new positionless awards voting, in which bigs vacuum up most of the All-Defensive-Team slots, I’d be shocked if Thompson doesn’t get a nod in the next few seasons."
As a side note, if you aren't subscribed to Shearer's substack, you should change that, as he's one of the best around.
And his description of Thompson isn't hyberbole. He has the potential to be that good on that end.
We should expect to see even more of his elite defense in his second season.