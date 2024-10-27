Rockets' Rebounding Thrives in Win vs. Grizzlies
The Houston Rockets pulled off a convincing win last night against the Memphis Grizzlies, winning 128-108. In Houston's second game of the season, the team found itself down by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, but a second-half scoring surge combined with great defense willed a 20-point blowout win.
The Rockets were everywhere on the court, with the scoring distribution being incredibly even. Jalen Green led the way with 22 points, while five other players had between 13 and 18 points each.
Perhaps the most impressive part of the win was Houston not just controlling the glass, but dominating it. The Rockets grabbed 64 rebounds, 23 of them being offensive boards. The Grizzlies grabbed just 43 total rebounds.
Specifically, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. dominated the glass. Even with backup center Steven Adams out, Sengun had 15 rebounds, while Smith Jr. had 16. The two combined for 11 offensive rebounds.
Even the guards were getting in on the action too, as Green, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet combined for 15 boards.
Houston's rebounding limited second-chance opportunities for Memphis. The Grizzlies grabbed a mere 14 offensive boards, which could be in correlation with the team scoring just 108 points.
On the flip side, the Rockets' 23 offensive rebounds created more opportunities in the second half. Houston put up 39 points in the third quarter alone, followed by a 30-point fourth quarter.
Houston will be on the road in its next game, taking place Monday, Oct. 28 against the San Antonio Spurs.
