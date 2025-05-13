Rockets’ Rivals Getting a Boost Through the Draft
The Houston Rockets had a strong season, finishing with over 50 wins for the first time since 2018. Their division rivals weren't as good this season, with only the Memphis Grizzlies making the postseason. However, teams like the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs got a major boost with their prospects, earning the No. 1 and No. 2 picks of this year's draft.
The Rockets must find a way to stay competitive with their rivals as their opposing team look to reload and build upon rosters that are ready to compete.
The Mavericks got the No. 1 overall pick, which will likely become Cooper Flagg in the draft. Flagg is one of the most intriguing prospects in the last several years. His rare mix of size, ball control, and shooting makes him a dangerous addition to any team.
Flagg has a combination of skill and size, which is exactly the strengths of his teammates, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. Irving may miss a portion of next year due to an injury, but he is one of the most skilled ball handlers and finishers in league history. Davis is one of the most skilled big men ever, and his dominance in the paint adds to his abilities from the perimeter as well.
The Mavericks have created a dangerous team in the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade, and they still have much of the same core that helped them reach the Finals last season.
The Spurs haven't reached the playoffs in some time, but they are in the perfect position to take a big step forward with their new additions and some health.
Victor Wembanyama is the top dog for the Spurs, but his season was cut short due to a medical scare that will hopefully be resolved by the start of next season. His new partner-in-crime, De'Aaron Fox, will combine for a dangerous duo that will try to run circles around opposing teams.
The Spurs seem primed to take the next step, potentially in a manner similar to that of the Rockets last season and this year.
With such improvement in the Southwest Division, the Rockets can't afford to stay stagnant. They'll explore several improvement options, whether through the draft with the No. 10 overall pick or with a trade. The riskiest move is to double down on the current roster and hope the young players improve internally enough to keep up with their improving rivals. If the Rockets miss out on each of these options, there's a chance they'll get left behind.