Rockets Star to Appear at Houston Texans Game vs. Jaguars
The Houston Rockets are nearly back. They will tip off a new NBA season within the next month. Between now and then, media day, training camp and preseason play will take place, meaning the squad is back in Houston.
In the meantime, sports fans in the city can enjoy some football as the Houston Texans' season is underway. The city's NFL team has high expectations after a 2-1 start to the season. Soon to play their second home game of the season, a familiar face will be on the sideline ahead of the contest.
On Sunday, Rockets star center Alperen Sengun will be featured as this week's "Reppin H-Town" guest, doing so as the Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling into town. Sengun will take part in pre-game festivities, which will be held just before kickoff.
Sengun and the rest of the Rockets are in town as training camp will begin within the next week. Players on the squad have been using the new practice facility for quite some time now, though they'll formally begin ramping up for the season very soon.
The Turkish center is quickly becoming a star in the NBA, as he heads into his fourth season in the league with high hopes. He's also embodying the culture in Houston, as can be seen with his coming appearance with the Texans.
The Rockets center is entering a contract season, as his rookie contract will expire next offseason. Should the team not offer a suitable rookie contract extension, he will enter restricted free agency, and, more than likely, will remain in Houston for quite some time.
