Rockets Open to Contract Discussions with Young Wing
Rockets third-year wing Tari Eason has carved out a solid role with Houston over the last three seasons, despite missing most of 2023-24 due to injury. As he heads into his fourth year under contract for the Rockets, talks for extensions could be on the table for the young forward, and reports have already come in that the Rockets could be ready to extend Eason but are also not afraid to wait and see his value in restricted free agency next summer.
"According to team sources, they are comfortable matching any offer that would come for either in restricted free agency in 2026, assuming that a deal isn’t agreed upon this offseason. Eason and Smith have been key cogs in Ime Udoka’s setup, with a two-way, unselfish approach that meshes well with the roster." said Kelly Iko of The Athletic
The Rockets have already locked up their franchise center with Alperen Sengun receiving his extension last offseason, the same offseason where Houston also struck a deal with guard Jalen Green. While both contracts are at decent value right now, if Eason is to have a big year during the 2025-26 season, he could attract contracts that could be out of Houston's budget come next offseason.
This past season, the 24-year-old averaged 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, displaying the ability to play both sides in 57 games, 16 of those being starts. He logged a solid 48.7% from the field and 34.2% behind the arc.
Eason has also been a part of different trade proposals this offseason as the Rockets are in pursuit of an NBA superstar, and if he is not extended, there is also a chance the Rockets could include the former All-Rookie selection in a package to bring over an elite NBA talent.
His camp will begin to spark extension conversations with the Rockets front office this season, but if a deal is not met, Houston could have their work cut out for themselves next offseason.