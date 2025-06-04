Several Teams Reportedly Interested in Young Rockets Wing
After writing about Cam Whitmore being the Houston Rockets' most valuable trade asset going into this offseason, reports then followed about teams being seriously interested in adding the 20-year-old to their roster.
“A handful of teams have inquired about the availability of sparingly-used wing Cam Whitmore, league and team sources said," Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported. Since being drafted with the No. 20 pick in 2023, Whitmore has struggled to entrench himself in Udoka’s tight rotation and at times has expressed his displeasure at the end of the bench, but there is still optimism about his potential and rotation spot — having shown strong periods of play over the last two seasons. At this stage, neither Whitmore nor his representation has requested a trade and both sides are hopeful of finding a solution.”
This should come as no surprise to Rockets fans as they have become one of the most loaded rosters when it comes to young talent, especially at the forward position. This past season, Whitmore took a backseat to some of the other wings on the roster, and at times even expressed his frustration to the media about playing time, which sparked rumors of a potential Whitmore move in the offseason.
In two seasons with the Rockets, Whitmore has averaged 10.8 points (44.9% FG, 35.7% on 3-pointers) and 3.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game, logging 98 total games so far. He is still very young, as he will barely turn 21 in July, and has all the tools to become a rising star in his own right, given more opportunities.
While Whitmore and his camp have not requested a trade formally, he has been included in several trade proposals that feature the Houston Rockets landing a former NBA MVP, including Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo or Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant.
The Phoenix Suns have recently expressed their aggressiveness in moving the veteran Kevin Durant, and with Whitmore being one of the top trade assets for Houston, there is a good chance he can be included in a package between the Rockets and Suns.