Should Rockets Trade For Kevin Durant?
The Houston Rockets have long been linked to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, but does a trade between the two sides make sense?
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley builds the argument for the Rockets to make the move for him.
"The Rockets might prefer a different desert-based net-shredder (who occupies the No. 1 slot), but no one in need of an offensive jolt should overlook Durant," Buckley wrote.
"He is one of the most gifted scorers to ever pass through this league, and the 36-year-old is handling the aging curve about as well as anyone not named LeBron James. Injuries have become more of a hurdle for Durant at this juncture of his career, but his numbers largely look the same.
"His 26.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 three-pointers this past season might be reason enough for Houston to give chase. As per usual, though, his efficiency perhaps wowed even more than his volume. His 52.7 field-goal percentage was the fourth-best of his legendary career, while his 43 percent splash rate from three was his second-highest.
"Even better, Houston could add him to upgrade the offense without sacrificing any of its length or versatility on defense. If anything, he'd enhance those traits."
The Rockets wouldn't get Durant for very long, but he gives the team something they didn't have during this postseason run — a scorer who can truly take over a basketball game. Putting Durant on the court completely alters an opponent's defense, so the Rockets would operate as a very different team with him on the roster.
Whether or not the team would be better remains to be seen, but the potential for the Rockets would be even higher than where it currently is.