Should the Houston Rockets Make Offseason Trades?
The Houston Rockets could have a fun offseason, given that they have been named in multiple trade rumors. But would making a blockbuster trade be the right decision?
Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are players to watch out for in Rockets rumors this summer, and Houston could make good packages for both players.
Durant is one of the greatest scorers of all time. Ime Udoka wants to bring a "win-now" player to the Rockets, and Durant could be that guy.
He could close out games and secure wins, which was something that Houston struggled with a bit this season. The forward is 36 years old and has had some major injuries in his career. He does not fit the timeline very well with the Rockets' current squad. The Phoenix Suns are reportedly gradually lowering the price for Durant, so if the price is right, and it does not cost too much to get him, a trade could be a good idea.
Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant NBA players ever. He attacks the rim at full force and it does not matter whether a defender is in his way or not, he will still get a bucket. The "Greek Freak" is 30 years old, so he fits Houston's timeline better than Durant. However, the price to get him will be very high given his age and dominance.
Rafael Stone and Udoka have a lot to think about this summer with the development of the Rockets. Making a blockbuster trade could disrupt the development of the "Core 7," and they may lose some players with significant potential in a major trade. Staying the course with the young squad and continuing to let them grow could be the answer to Houston's issues.
To determine who will be the team's leader for years to come, players like Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore, who currently play limited minutes, will need increased playing time. Jabari Smith Jr. falls under that category as well due to his winning presence. If the Rockets make a trade, it has to be for a good asking price.