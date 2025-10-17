Significant Draft Capital Has Gone Into This Rockets Team
The Houston Rockets are preparing for an opening night contest against the reigning champions with one of the best teams they've fielded in the current decade. Houston suffered several years at the bottom of the league during the rebuild. However, through the difficult seasons, the Rockets were able to compile elite talent through the draft and significant lottery luck.
Now, the Rockets have combined the talented players they collected through the draft with other players who were also highly sought after during their draft cycles. The amount of draft capital that has gone into the main rotation players speaks to the amount of talent Houston has put together.
The Rockets have several of their own draft picks who will play major roles this season. Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason will often be counted on for significant roles on both offense and defense.
Sheppard and Smith Jr. were both drafted No. 3 overall in their respective drafts. Some considered Smith Jr. a No. 1 pick during his draft cycle. Both players are expected to expand their roles within the team and make significant contributions to Houston's success this season.
Their improvement is crucial to Houston's plans this season. If they can climb towards their potential this season, they can help raise the ceiling of what Houston is capable of doing this year.
Eason, Smith Jr.'s draft classmate, will also be a significant part of Houston's success, especially on defense. Eason is another lottery pick, and he has shown potential as a defensive stopper with flashes of offensive potential as well.
Amen Thompson was the No. 4 pick of the 2023 draft, and he has quickly become one of the most impactful players on the team.
His development is also a major storyline as the Rockets are hoping he can become an all-star level player this season. He is already an impact defender, but his offensive game is the area that still needs the most development.
Sengun has already developed into an all-star-level talent and all-around player. The team will look to lean on his playmaking to initiate offensive sets.
Notable addition Kevin Durant is a former No. 1 overall pick, and it was a no-brainer decision for the Seattle Supersonics. He is the Rockets' top scorer, and he'll be the player most leaned on in the clutch.
Steven Adams was a lottery pick as well, selected at No. 12 in his draft and becoming one of the most impactful rebounders in NBA history.
With several former lottery picks that grew into becoming strong factors of winning teams, the Rockets are ready to compete as one of the league's top teams with a collection of top-tier talent.