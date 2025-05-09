Tari Eason, Rockets Face Crossroads
The Houston Rockets can begin negotiating a new contract with third-year pro Tari Eason this summer.
Eason, who turns 24 today, averaged a career-best 12.1 points for the Rockets this season.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus looks into Eason's current situation and whether a contract extension with him and the Rockets is plausible.
"The Rockets jumped from lottery fixture to playoff contender over the past two years. Although they lost in the first round to the Golden State Warriors, their young talent up and down the roster gives them plenty to look forward," Pincus wrote.
"The bill already came due for Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green last offseason. The Rockets now need to decide whether to extend Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason this summer or allow them to test restricted free agency next year. Breakout player Amen Thompson is extension-eligible next summer.
"Eason is a tough, physical defender who fits into the team's style, but Houston may not be ready to reinvest in him. He struggled to stay healthy throughout the year, and with their payroll rising, Thompson emerging and potential star-chasing of players like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Devin Booker via trade, that could limit how much the Rockets will do now."
Eason will be a potential trade chip for the Rockets in any potential deal, but his defense and toughness will be tough to move on from if Houston looks to make a move.
The two sides will need to come together to discuss a new deal, but if an agreement isn't reached, Eason becomes much more likely trade bait.