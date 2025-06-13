The Houston Rockets Hold All the Cards in Any Kevin Durant Trade
Despite the negative feedback the Rockets received when they first signed Dillon Brooks, it is an excellent move for the Rockets. Brooks has not only provided the Rockets with a defensive presence on the perimeter but also a dependable shooter on the offensive end.
The Rockets are one of those 28 teams, as they saw their season come to an end after a first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the disappointing loss, the Rockets had their most successful season in the last five years. That success is part of the reason why the Rockets' name has come up in most trade talks this offseason.
The Rockets are one of the rare teams that not only had a successful season but also have an upcoming lottery pick. Most teams in the lottery are those that are coming off a disappointing season, which is why they are picking in the lottery. The Rockets not only won 52 games this season but also have the No. 10 overall pick.
The Rockets were able to acquire the tenth pick in a trade with the Phoenix Suns, who had one of the more disappointing seasons in the NBA. At the time, some thought the Rockets were making a mistake by trading their Brooklyn Nets picks for the Suns' upcoming picks, considering they had three former All-Stars on the team.
The gamble paid off as the Suns imploded to end the season. Now the Rockets have the Suns' next three picks, which has them in a great position going forward. That, along with having several players 23 or younger, has put the Rockets in most trade conversations.
Controlling the Suns' upcoming drafts and being one of the youngest teams in the league, with your two best players being under 21, gives the Rockets a lot of leverage in any Kevin Durant talks. Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the Rockets are one of a few teams that are interested in a Durant trade.
The Suns are reportedly looking for young talent and future draft picks. Of the several teams mentioned, the Rockets are the only ones that currently have the Suns' picks. That puts the Rockets in a great position in any Durant trade scenario.
The reason the Rockets hold all the cards is that they don't have to make a trade. The Rockets can easily keep their core, add shooting, and have a legitimate backup point guard and be even better next season without making any major trades.
Rafael Stone and the front office recognize this, and it will play a significant role in any trade talks. The Rockets do not need to overpay for any player, especially a soon-to-be 37-year-old Durant, who has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons. Whatever route the Rockets take this offseason, they are in a great position and should be cautious in any trade discussions with the Suns.