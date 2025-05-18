The Rockets Must Take Advantage of Jabari Smith Jr.’s Value
The Houston Rockets have a wealth of young players on the roster after years of lottery luck in the draft. Most of Houston's top rotation players were picked in the lottery as they built a talented team through top picks.
Jabari Smith Jr. is one of several top-five picks on the team, and he provides a unique skill set as a lengthy stretch forward who can defend at a high level. His role fell somewhat to end the season, but he still holds a lot of value for the Rockets as they try to determine their pathway to true championship contention.
Smith Jr. holds significant value on the court as one of the Rockets' best shooters. He is much more consistent from deep range, knocking down 35 percent or more in his last two seasons.
He also provides value defensively, helping on drives effectively and picking up blocks at the rim while also functioning as a threat on switches. Strong rebounding is one of his main attributes as well.
While Smith Jr.'s role diminished after a several-week injury, he was still quietly playing well. His contributions off the bench helped the Rockets have flexibility with their lineups and find scoring when the starters weren't succeeding. His defense and rebounding stayed effective as he helped a formidable Houston defense become one of the league's best.
Smith Jr. is the ultimate zone buster, a lengthy forward who can elevate in the middle of the floor or from deep. His shooting versatility gives him offensive upside that isn't found elsewhere on the team.
However, the Rockets might not be the only team that sees value in Smith Jr., as teams may look to involve him in a trade. His shooting and defense make him an attractive target to support a contending team attempting to reach the next level.
Smith Jr. played well enough to earn more minutes in the postseason but was mostly underutilized throughout the series. If the Rockets don't plan on utilizing him, they must discuss potential trade options for Jabari Smith Jr. He has all the tools to become an impactful and necessary player in the league. Now, he needs an opportunity to play, whether it's in Houston or elsewhere.