Two Free Agent Centers the Houston Rockets Can Add for Next Season
The Houston Rockets will have a couple of roles to fill in next season's center room, and the free agency market could be the perfect chance for Houston to make a couple of moves for team-friendly contracts.
Of course, with All-Star Alperen Sengun being the starting center for Houston, this would not be a role for a center seeking a starting role, but rather a rotational player who could also play significant minutes in games to rest Sengun.
Here are two centers that can add depth to the Rockets through different options in free agency:
Andre Drummond (Player Option)
Veteran center Andre Drummond comes in first on this list. The 6-foot-11 big man can certainly be of service as he heads into his age-32 season for 2025-26.
He currently has a $5 million player-option available with the Philadelphia 76ers, which he has until June 29th to exercise. However, with Philadelphia in a state of limbo following a small rebuild and the need for a fresh start, perhaps Drummond could be looking for a new home and a solid playoff contender.
He played in 40 games for the 76ers, where he started in 23, logging 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds on the season. He was able to average 18.8 minutes per game and also put up a 50% field goal on the court.
If the Rockets can entice a veteran like Drummond to join their young squad, he can be a great locker room leader and also offer the veteran presence that Alperen Sengun needs to grow even more.
Santi Aldama (Restricted Free Agent)
The Memphis Grizzlies' young center, Santi Aldama comes in at second on this list following his best season in the league. The former first-round pick has been an excellent role player for the Grizzlies, offering the ability to be a key big man in their second unit and also be put into a starting role when needed.
He averaged 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists this past season, all career highs for Aldama. He also played in 65 games for Memphis, starting in 16, averaging 25.5 minutes per game.
Aldama will be coming off a four-year $10 million contract, and while he offers the ability to shine for a team, he certainly does not command star money in free agency.
The Grizzlies will be able to match any offer made to Aldama, which will be the kicker to his free agency, being that it is restricted, but at age 24, Aldama will certainly