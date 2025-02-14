Two Rockets Competing in Rising Stars Challenge
Some members of the Houston Rockets are participating in tonight's Rising Stars Challenge.
The 12 best rookies and 12 best sophomores were invited to compete in a four-team mini-tournament to kick off All-Star Weekend.
Each team will play a game to 50 points in the semifinals, where each winner will advance to the championship. This year, the stakes are higher as the team that wins the Rising Stars Challenge will be invited to compete in the All-Star Game as the fourth team in a similar format.
This raises the stakes for both the Rising Stars Challenge and the All-Star Game, so it will be interesting to see how things shake out.
Here's everything you need to know for the Rising Stars Challenge:
Rising Stars Challenge Information
- Date: Friday, Feb. 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
- TV: TNT, Max App
Team T
Honorary coach Tim Hardaway
- Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors)*
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)
- Gradey Dick (Toronto Raptors)
- Anthony Black (Orlando Magic)*
- Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)
- Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)
- Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic)
Team M
Honorary coach Mitch Richmond
- Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)
- Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons)*
- Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards)
- Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)
- Toumani Camara (Portland Trail Blazers)*
- Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans)
- Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards)
Team C
Honorary coach Chris Mullin
- Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)
- Dalton Knecht (L.A. Lakers)
- Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)
- Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors)
- Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns)*
Team G League
Honorary coach Jeremy Lin
- JD Davison (Maine Celtics)
- Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)
- Bryce McGowens (Rip City Remix)
- Leonard Miller (Iowa Wolves)
- Dink Pate (Mexico City Capitanes)
- Reed Sheppard (Rio Grande Valley Vipers)
- Pat Spencer (Santa Cruz Warriors)
