Two-Time National Champion Discusses Potential Fit Alongside Rockets' Alperen Sengun
The Houston Rockets are in a fun position right now. After taking a 19-win leap, the team posted a 41-41 record while securing the No. 3 overall pick from the Brooklyn Nets. They've got a blend of win-now talents and young budding stars.
Now, making the appropriate decisions to ensure the rest of the rebuild pans out smoothly is important. This could include selecting the correct prospect with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
One prospect sure to be available at the No. 3 overall pick is Donovan Clingan, a two-time National Champion from UConn. The 7-foot-2 center has been a standout over his collegiate career and would add a combination of size and skill to the Rockets.
Clingan spoke with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto about potentially playing alongside Rockets center Alperen Sengun.
“I feel like I can be able to step out behind the three-point line and knock down threes to be able to go out there and pair up with another big at the same time. If it’s inside and out, I can play in the post. I can pass on the three-point line, I can pass all over, find open guys, and be able to knock down three-pointers," Clingan explained to Scotto.
Clingan spent two seasons with UConn, winning the national title in both of those seasons. He's heading into the NBA as not only a massive player but a fearful rim protector. He would have the potential to transform the Rockets' defense. A combination of Jabari Smith Jr. and Clingan would wreak havoc defensively.
Still, the Rockets have a near-All-Star center in Sengun. The two would have to co-exist. Clingan isn't a shooter right now. He didn't shoot a 3-pointer during his freshman season and averaged 0.2 attempts per game during his sophomore season. He does, however, have the potential to be developed into a capable shooter, though it'll likely never come at a high volume.
Of course, the Rockets could always look to move Sengun to another team, opening a doorway for Clingan to anchor the defense and take over the starting spot. This would be a case of Houston running a risk that might not pan out, as Sengun is a proven 20 points per game scorer.
What this would do, though, is give the Rockets a direction. They're at a standstill identity-wise. Will the ball go through Sengun? Jalen Green? Maybe even Fred VanVleet? All questions to be answered, but trading Sengun or acquiring Clingan in general would help the team find its answer.
Clingan is confident a fit could be there. If Sengun is open to it, maybe it's a risk worth running, though one or both of the centers will have to shoot the three ball at a higher volume and more efficient clip.
