Views from the Game: The Houston Rockets Fall to the Warriors 105-95
The time finally arrived. The Houston Rockets are back in the playoffs and taking on a familiar foe in the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets were the last game of playoff weekend as they were looking to get their first playoff series win against the Warriors.
The Rockets come into the series as the second team to be an underdog in their first-round matchup as a second seed since 1988. They have been overlooked for most of the season, and the playoffs are no different. The Rockets know that, at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is what happens on the court.
Before the game, Ime Udoka spoke with the media about Sunday's matchup. He was announced as one of three finalists for the Coach of the Year award. No other Rockets were finalists for end-of-year awards, and Udoka was asked his thoughts on that, particularly Amen Thompson's not being up for Defensive Player of the Year.
Udoka also talked about how his players were ready for the game and how he didn't have to say too much to the young players who have never been in a playoff game. Udoka mentioned that the Rockets have already played some high-intensity games throughout the season and would be ready.
Steve Kerr also spoke with the media before the game, and Rockets on SI asked Kerr if the Rockets' league-leading rebounding changed any of the Warriors' game plan.
“You just tell your team the series probably depends on the possession battle. We can’t allow them to have a bunch more possession than us and expect to win the series.”
The Rockets got off to a fast start, leading at one point 13-5, as the crowd was loud and the Rockets were making plays on both ends of the court. The game slowed down after that as both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket.
Both teams combined for only 39 points as the Rockets led 21-18 after the first quarter. Although the Warriors found a groove in the second quarter, the Rockets struggled for the first seven minutes of the quarter as they were still under 30 points with five minutes left in the second.
The Rockets only shot 39 percent in the first half and trailed by 13 going into halftime. No one outside of Alperen Sengun scored more than five points for the Rockets. Sengun finish the half with 16 points and was the only Rocket to get anything going.
In the third quarter, the Rockets continued to struggle from the field and, at one point, trailed by as many as 23 points. However, the Rockets were able to slowly chip away at the lead and trimmed the deficit down to three with 6:49 left in the fourth quarter.
That is as close as the Rockets would get as the Warriors were able to hold on to the lead and go on to win 95-85. The Rockets will now move on to Wednesday's game as they try not to go down 0-2 heading to San Francisco.
The Rockets shot only 6-29 from 3-point range in the loss to the Warriors. Despite most of the team struggling from beyond the arc and free throw line, Jabari Smith finished 3-3 from the field and 4-4 from the charity stripe. Rockets on SI asked Udoka if we could see a change in the starting lineup for Game 2.
Smith and Sengun also spoke to the media after the game, and Rockets on SI asked both players if their was any encouragement to take from the fact that the Rockets were down 23 at one point but still had a chance to win the game.
The Rockets understand that going down 0-2 and playing the next two on the road is a situation they don't want to be in, especially against a team like the Warriors. It was a bad offensive showing for most of the team, especially Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green, who combined to shoot 7-34 from the field.
Despite the bad shooting night the Rockets still have a chance to split the first two games with a win Wendesday night. Playoff momentum can shift from one game to the next and the Rockets are hoping the momentum shifts to their side in game two.