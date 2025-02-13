Inside The Rockets

Warriors vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are back in action against the Golden State Warriors at home in the final game before the All-Star break.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) controls the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) controls the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are closing out the first half of their season as they take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center.

Both teams are coming off games last night as the Rockets hosted the Phoenix Suns while the Warriors were playing against the Dallas Mavericks.

This game is an easy one to brush off with a vacation just around the corner, but with playoff positioning of paramount importance for both teams, it's an important matchup for both teams.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game between the Warriors and Rockets:

Warriors vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Thurday, Feb. 13
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

PF Jonathan Kuminga (OUT - ankle)

Houston Rockets

PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)

PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - hand)

C Alperen Sengun (QUESTIONABLE - back)

C Cody Zeller (OUT - not with team)

Warriors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Moses Moody
  • SF Jimmy Butler III
  • PF Buddy Hield
  • C Draymond Green

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Tari Eason
  • C Alperen Sengun

