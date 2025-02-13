Warriors vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are closing out the first half of their season as they take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center.
Both teams are coming off games last night as the Rockets hosted the Phoenix Suns while the Warriors were playing against the Dallas Mavericks.
This game is an easy one to brush off with a vacation just around the corner, but with playoff positioning of paramount importance for both teams, it's an important matchup for both teams.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game between the Warriors and Rockets:
Warriors vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Thurday, Feb. 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report
Golden State Warriors
PF Jonathan Kuminga (OUT - ankle)
Houston Rockets
PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)
PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - hand)
C Alperen Sengun (QUESTIONABLE - back)
C Cody Zeller (OUT - not with team)
Warriors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Moses Moody
- SF Jimmy Butler III
- PF Buddy Hield
- C Draymond Green
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
