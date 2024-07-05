WATCH: Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr., Suns' Kevin Durant Train Together
For the second consecutive year, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. has found a way to work out with a future Hall of Famer. Smith spent the July 4th holiday training alongside Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant. The video features Smith working on his pull-up jumper alongside Durant inside a high school gym.
Smith and Durant worked out together ahead of the 2023-24 season, which led to the former league MVP reminiscing on their time together following the Rockets' 114-110 victory over the Suns in February.
"It is always good to get in the gym with the younger guys," Durant said. "They see the game with a different perspective. I am asking the same stuff, I am still a student of the game, even though I've seen everything. We were just bouncing ideas off each other. I am glad to see them playing better than last year and taking that next step."
Smith averaged 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 76 games during the 2023-24 season, a slight increase from his rookie year. He also tied his career high with 16 double-doubles, and his production has led to him establishing himself as an essential part of the Rockets' young core.
Durant just concluded his 15th season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 75 games with the Suns.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.