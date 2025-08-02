WATCH: Rockets Guard Reed Sheppard Trains at Kentucky's Joe Craft Center
Much has been made this offseason about Reed Sheppard's importance on the Houston Rockets. Following the trade that sent Jalen Green to Phoenix, Sheppard could be in line for a bigger role, as there will be an uptick in reps.
Sheppard's ballhandling and playmaking figure to be a welcome addition for a Rockets team that lacks in that department, and his long-range shooting will be much needed. Sheppard will have plenty of open looks, based on Kevin Durant's presence and the coverages he'll see on a nightly basis.
Overall, Sheppard's skillset presents lineup optionality for Rockets coach Ime Udoka.
With Sheppard's 2025 Summer League campaign behind him, he returned to the University of Kentucky to work on his craft, alongside Derek Willis, another former Kentucky player.
The two were spotted getting shots up at Kentucky's Joe Craft Center.
Sheppard's 2023-24 campaign was his lone season in Lexington, and he emerged as one of the better players in the country, despite coming off the bench for then-Wildcats coach John Calipari. Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 53.6 percent from the field, 52.1 percent from three, 83.1 percent from the free throw line, and an astronomical 69.9 percent true shooting.
The Wildcats went 23-10 but were upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Oakland, in what was ultimately Calipari's last season in Lexington. Sheppard struggled mightily in that game, scoring 3 points and going 1-of-5 from the field.
All told, Sheppard racked up a good bit of hardware in college, nabbing SEC Rookie of the Year and making the Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman teams.
The Rockets were extremely fortunate in the 2024 Draft Lottery, as they nabbed the third pick in the 2024 draft, despite going 41-41 in Udoka's first season at the helm, by way of the James Harden trade to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.
This paved the way for Sheppard to land in Houston.