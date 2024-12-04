Western Conference Sellers Could Entice Rockets in the NBA Trade Market
The Houston Rockets have the chance to enter a highly lucrative trade market. As NBA trade season sits around the corner, plenty of teams will be sellers with contenders lining up with offers.
The most recent teams to be named established sellers are the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers, according to Evan Sidery of Forbes. The two teams will have plenty of veterans eyed by playoff teams.
The Rockets could eye one of these players to fix either problems with center depth or shooting. Walker Kessler or Robert Williams III would make up for backup center Steven Adams' missed time due to continued recovery from right knee surgery. Jock Landale has taken his place in the rotation.
Kessler or Williams would fill a major void and add significant paint talent to a Rockets team expected to make the playoffs. Jordan Clarkson or Collin Sexton could also be a target, as Houston's offense isn't nearly as dominant as its defense. The Rockets currently rank 15th in offensive rating (112.5).
Kessler would be a major upgrade at the backup center position and would give Houston a higher probability of holding a top seed in the West. Think back to the Oklahoma City Thunder signing Isaiah Hartenstein. Both are seven-foot centers with great rebounding and shot-blocking ability.
The news comes after Sidery reported that the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards will be sellers in the Eastern Conference. Houston could also target bench help with names like Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and Jonas Valanciunas expected to be available.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.