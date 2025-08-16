What is the Most Challenging Stretch of Games for the Rockets this Season?
With the release of the NBA schedule, we are starting to have a better idea of how the NBA season could play out. Of course, unlike the NFL, where the regular season spans 18 weeks, the NBA's 82-game schedule isn't always as easy to analyze.
A team that starts the season with an excellent record, 30 games in, could end up at the bottom of the standings by season's end. The NBA is long and has many twists and turns, some expected and some unexpected. However, some trends can stand out, especially when it comes to a brutal stretch in a team's schedule. When it comes to the Houston Rockets' schedule, one part of the schedule could be a major roadblock this upcoming season.
What Part of the Schedule Could Become a Problem for the Houston Rockets?
As we look at the schedule to start the season, we see some things that work in the Rockets' favor. From game one at Oklahoma City to the middle of January, the Rockets have only two back-to-back games. That means players like Steven Adams, Kevin Durant, and even Tari Eason, who didn't play both games of back-to-back all last season, will have to deal with that part of the schedule that often to start the season.
That's the good news; the potential bad news is the Rockets' stretch from Nov. 19 to Jan. 11. The Rockets will be on the road a lot. We don't have the exact numbers due to the potential additional road game after the NBA group play, but as we stand today, the Rockets will be on the road for 18 out of 26 games during that stretch.
That means the Rockets will be spending a lot of time away from the Toyota Center for almost two months. The Rockets' longest home stand (if you can call it that) is only two games. Their most extended road trip is five games, with the potential of adding a trip to Las Vegas if they make it to the NBA Cup final, from December 13 to their Christmas Day matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
During that stretch of road games, the Rockets travel to Phoenix for their first matchup against Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, facing off against other potential championship contenders, including the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Playing that many games on the road in such a short period could make it harder for the Rockets to get in practice time, as they, like most teams, typically do not practice when they are on the road. Finding the time to practice between plane flights and hotel stays is sometimes not possible, which in turn can produce sloppy play and tired legs.
Even though the 18 road games in 26 days will be a major test for the Rockets, it is just another obstacle teams who are competing for a championship must overcome. At the very least, the Rockets will know exactly what type of team they are after this rough stretch of games.