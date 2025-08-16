Inside The Rockets

What is the Most Challenging Stretch of Games for the Rockets this Season?

A stretch of games from November to the beginning of January will be a major test for the Houston Rockets.

Lachard Binkley

Jan 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka (center) on the bench against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka (center) on the bench against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
With the release of the NBA schedule, we are starting to have a better idea of how the NBA season could play out. Of course, unlike the NFL, where the regular season spans 18 weeks, the NBA's 82-game schedule isn't always as easy to analyze.

A team that starts the season with an excellent record, 30 games in, could end up at the bottom of the standings by season's end. The NBA is long and has many twists and turns, some expected and some unexpected. However, some trends can stand out, especially when it comes to a brutal stretch in a team's schedule. When it comes to the Houston Rockets' schedule, one part of the schedule could be a major roadblock this upcoming season.

What Part of the Schedule Could Become a Problem for the Houston Rockets?

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) meets with Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka during a break in the action against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As we look at the schedule to start the season, we see some things that work in the Rockets' favor. From game one at Oklahoma City to the middle of January, the Rockets have only two back-to-back games. That means players like Steven Adams, Kevin Durant, and even Tari Eason, who didn't play both games of back-to-back all last season, will have to deal with that part of the schedule that often to start the season.

That's the good news; the potential bad news is the Rockets' stretch from Nov. 19 to Jan. 11. The Rockets will be on the road a lot. We don't have the exact numbers due to the potential additional road game after the NBA group play, but as we stand today, the Rockets will be on the road for 18 out of 26 games during that stretch.

Mar 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

That means the Rockets will be spending a lot of time away from the Toyota Center for almost two months. The Rockets' longest home stand (if you can call it that) is only two games. Their most extended road trip is five games, with the potential of adding a trip to Las Vegas if they make it to the NBA Cup final, from December 13 to their Christmas Day matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During that stretch of road games, the Rockets travel to Phoenix for their first matchup against Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, facing off against other potential championship contenders, including the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Playing that many games on the road in such a short period could make it harder for the Rockets to get in practice time, as they, like most teams, typically do not practice when they are on the road. Finding the time to practice between plane flights and hotel stays is sometimes not possible, which in turn can produce sloppy play and tired legs.

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and forward Amen Thompson (1) react after a play during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Even though the 18 road games in 26 days will be a major test for the Rockets, it is just another obstacle teams who are competing for a championship must overcome. At the very least, the Rockets will know exactly what type of team they are after this rough stretch of games.

Published
Lachard Binkley
LACHARD BINKLEY

Lachard is a lifelong Houstonian who has followed the Rockets since the 80s. He is a credential reporter covering the Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

