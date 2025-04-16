What Would Rockets Trade For Kevin Durant?
The Houston Rockets could be in the mix for a Kevin Durant trade this summer.
Durant is reportedly working with the Phoenix Suns on finding him a team that would take him on in a trade, and Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey thinks the Rockets could be in the mix.
"A few others could likely justify giving up some young talent and a couple picks for (presumably) the last chapter of Durant's career," Bailey writes.
"The Houston Rockets could build a package around Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore and a couple picks."
Green would make sense as an option to go back to the Suns, especially in a deal that also included Booker, but the Rockets wouldn't have an easy time saying goodbye to him, even if it was for a player of Durant's caliber.
Whitmore is also a difficult player to move on from, but given the fact that he still has a ton of potential and can't quite crack the Rockets rotation, he also makes sense as a trade asset.
On top of that, the Rockets have a few of the Suns' draft picks in their control, so they make sense as a natural trade partner.
The Rockets will see how they can compete in the playoffs before making any brash decisions, but depending on how they do in the postseason will likely determine whether a Durant trade makes sense for them.
The Rockets' newest playoff journey begins with Game 1 on Easter Sunday at Toyota Center in downtown Houston.