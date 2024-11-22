What's Next For Rockets' Tari Eason?
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason is picking up where he left off.
After missing 60 games a year ago, Eason has emerged as a key part of the Rockets this season and he is continuing to impress his teammates, coaches and opponents around the league.
On defense, Eason has been one of the great players in the league this season, but The Ringer writer Danny Chau wonders if he will be able to sustain that kind of success if he were to join the starting lineup.
"The next step for both Eason and the Rockets is finding out just how much his production can scale up without losing that edge. Because if his battery can withstand 30-plus minutes of hell-raising two-way play per night, Eason has the makeup of a player worth building an identity around," Chau writes.
The Rockets' starting lineup has been successful as well, which is why there is no clear path for Eason to join the starting five. However, the more he plays, the likelihood of him getting a promotion increases.
Eason is likely an early Sixth Man of the Year candidate, but eventually it will work into joining the starting lineup for the Rockets or whichever team trades for him should Houston put him on the block. Given how he has played, it's more likely for him to stay with the Rockets.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.