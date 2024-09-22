Who Could the Rockets Bring in to Fill AJ Griffin's Spot?
The Houston Rockets and AJ Griffin agreed to a buyout Friday afternoon. Griffin was brough in via a draft day trade from the Atlanta Hawks. After a disappointing second season from Griffin, the Rockets were hoping for a return to his rookie season form.
Griffin missed time last season due to injuries and for personal reasons, playing only 20 games. Now that Griffin is no longer on the team, the Rockets have an open spot on the roster. With training camp less than two weeks away, Houston is now at 19 players.
For training camp NBA teams can expand their rosters to 20 players before the final cut down to 15 players to start the season. Their are some notable names still out on the free agent market along with the Rockets two-way players who can be converted to a standard contract.
Lets take a look at three players who could take Griffin spot at training camp:
Robert Covington
Robert Covington is going into his 12th season in the NBA. Even though he is not the 3-and-D threat he was early in his career, he still is a decent defender and a career 36.2% 3-point shooter. Covington only played 26 games last season, but he could play a similar role that Jeff Green played last year as a combo forward option.
Doug McDermott
Doug McDermott may be the best shooter in the free agent market. Over his career, McDermott is a 41% 3-point shooter, and one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the league. Even coming off a disappointing 2023-24 season where he only played in 18 games and shot a career low .321 he would add much-needed shooting.
McDermott won't offer much outside of shooting, but on a team who has struggled from beyond the arc for years, he would be the sharpshooter they have been missing. With McDermott it comes down to staying healthy. Over the last two season he has only played 46 and 18 games.
Jack McVeigh
Jack McVeigh, the NBL grand final MVP, is aiming to make his first regular season apperance in the NBA. McVeigh has spent his entire professional career overseas. In 2021, McVeigh help the North Adelaide Rockets win the NBL championship.
McVeigh, known for his outside shooting, was signed to a two-way deal by the Houston Rockets in April. McVeigh may have the inside track, considering he is already with the team and is coming off a solid Olympic run.
McVeigh has the size and shooting to make an impact in the NBA. It will come down to if he can hold his own when on the defensive end. He'll have his opportunity to finally make a regular season roster.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.