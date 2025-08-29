Inside The Rockets

Who Would the Houston Rockets Protect in an Expansion Draft?

This scenario could shine a light on who the Rockets value most.

Killian Wright

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) and guard Fred VanVleet (5) between plays against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) and guard Fred VanVleet (5) between plays against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

While no clear plan is laid out, there's been rumblings of NBA expansion for years. Whether it's Las Vegas, Seattle, St. Louis or anywhere else, many are eager to see the NBA add new organizations to the league.

In that scenario, existing teams would likely be granted eight slots to protect players from being entered in the draft –– keeping them on the roster for the next season. Although the Rockets spent the offseason adding top-end talent, there's still some tough calls to be made in this hypothetical scenario for who to keep, and who to potentially lose.

Locks for protection

Alperen Sengun
May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) defends as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
  • Kevin Durant
  • Alperen Sengun
  • Amen Thompson
  • Jabari Smith Jr.

The Rockets have heavily invested in each of the four players in this category, separating them from the rest of the pack. Giving up Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and considerable draft capital for Kevin Durant was the right call, and Houston wouldn't change their minds now –– Durant stays.

Sengun wasn't originally a high-investment player, he was selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, after a breakout All-Star 2024-2025 campaign, it's clear that Sengun is irreplaceable in Houston, making him a lock.

Amen Thompson was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, and has been worth every bit of it. As if earning All-Defensive first team honors in his second season in the NBA wasn't enough, he's transformed into a dynamic offensive player both in the playmaking and finishing departments. Players like Thompson don't come around often, and the Rockets would certainly keep him.

There's a clear talent gap between Jabari Smith Jr. and his peers in this section, but the Rockets have poured heavy investments into the forward nonetheless. 2022's No. 3 overall pick hasn't quite reached his star potential yet, but has been a contributing rotational player through his first three seasons, and just recieved a $125 million contract extension, solidifying his long-term role with the team.

Probably, but no guarantees

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets
Jul 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) celebrates after scoring in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Thomas & Mack Center. /Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports /
  • Tari Eason
  • Fred VanVleet
  • Dorian Finney-Smith
  • Reed Sheppard

Eason was stellar off the bench last season, putting up arguably the best statistical season of his career, averaging career highs in points, steals and assists per game. He embodies Houston's toughness and physicality at the forward spot. His only downfall in an expansion scenario is his short-term contract, which expires at the end of the 2025-2026 season barring an extension.

VanVleet poses a similar issue, as his contract could expire at the end of 2025-2026 as well, unless he picks up his player option. VanVleet's been the lead guard in Houston for his two seasons, and has turned into a key leader on the squad. He's probably safe, but there's no guarantees given his contract situation.

As for his backup, Reed Sheppard, it's the opposite. Sheppard's contract keeps him on the team for three more seasons, but his production has been lackluster. 2024's No. 3 overall pick has yet to become a real contributor for the team, but has enough value invested into him that he's likely safe on the protection list.

Dorian Finney-Smith was signed to a four-year contract worth $56.9 million over the offseason, meaning he's around for the long haul. However, he's on the wrong side of 30 and could show signs of regression soon.

Just missed the cut

Steven Adams and Clint Capela
Jan 9, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) shoots as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) defends during the first half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
  • Steven Adams
  • Clint Capela

Two veteran bigs signed new contracts with the Rockets over the offseason –– Steven Adams on a three-year, $39 million, and Clint Capela on a three-year, $21 million. While Houston surely isn't eager to lose either, the veterans aren't exactly the type of player a rebuilding expansion team would be looking for, making it less risky to send the big men into the pool.

Unprotected

The last group of Rockets is highly unlikely to be protected in this scenario, as they play minimal roles and haven't had high capital invested into their futures. While they're valued members of the team, the ones above them take precedent in protection rankings, making this last group more expendable.

  • Aaron Holiday
  • Josh Okogie
  • Jae'Sean Tate
  • Jeff Green
  • Kevon Harris (two-way)
  • J.D. Davison (two-way)
  • Isaiah Crawford (two-way)
  • Cameron Matthews (Exhibit 10)

The final group

  • Kevin Durant
  • Alperen Sengun
  • Amen Thompson
  • Jabari Smith Jr.
  • Fred VanVleet
  • Tari Eason
  • Reed Sheppard
  • Dorian Finney-Smith

feed

Published
Killian Wright
KILLIAN WRIGHT

Killian Wright is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. Originally from Kansas City, he joined Missouri Tigers On SI in 2025 as a reporter. Along with his work at Missouri Tigers on SI, he has been a contributor at Thunderous Intentions and a sports editor at The Maneater.

Home/News