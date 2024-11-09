Why Rockets Sent Cam Whitmore to G League
Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore is experiencing a bit of a sophomore slump to start the season.
Whitmore, 20, averaged 12.3 points per game in his rookie year, the most for any first-year player coming off the bench. However, those numbers have fractioned in his second season, moving down to just 6.1 points per game.
The biggest glaring issue with Whitmore's game so far is his 3-point percentage. Whitmore has made just one of his 18 attempts from distance in seven games this season for the team. Those numbers make it very hard for Whitmore to earn a spot in coach Ime Udoka's rotation.
Now with the G League beginning its season, having Whitmore get some reps with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers could spark some of his confidence again. Whitmore spent a lot of time with the Vipers a year ago, and it did wonders for his development.
Now, the Rockets are hoping Whitmore will have that once again as he heads to the Valley. When he is able to get his confidence back up, the Rockets will likely look to welcome him back to Houston, where he will have a chance to earn a spot back in Udoka's rotation.
Whitmore and the Vipers begin their season tonight as they take on the Memphis Hustle. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
