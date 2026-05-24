2 Players that Shouldn't Have Made the All-Defensive Team Over Rockets' Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets do-it-all wing Amen Thompson was already entering the offseason with a bit of motivation, following the Rockets' disappointment in the postseason, as Houston found themselves unable to advance past the injury-riddled and compromised version of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

The Rockets were the overwhelming favorite to win the series, as the Lakers found themselves without their two best players, in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Houston fell to an 0-3 deficit early in the series, which was an early omen of how the series was going to end. Teams don't come back from that deficit.

At least, it's never happened. The hungry Rockets battled back and extended the series to six games, but lost on their home floor.

Thompson will now have even more motivation and ammunition this summer, following the NBA's release of the All-Defensive Team on Friday, as he didn't make the cut at all. It wasn't surprising to see Thompson not make the First Team.

Most people didn't expect that. But it is challenging to justify him missing the Second Team. It's even more challenging to think of 10 players in the league that are better than Thompson on the defensive end of the floor.

But whenever snubs and omissions take place, you always have to opine on which players should be removed for said player to have made the cut. I this case, there are two players who we can seemingly replace with Amen Thompson.

Atlanta Hawks Wing Dyson Daniels

Dyson Daniels finished second in last year's Defensive Player of the Year race, which seemingly penciled him in for the All-Defensive team. Much of the voting is based on narratives and the player's reputation in the eyes of the media. Players don't miss the All-Defensive team after being named a finalist for that award. Daniels led the league in steals last season and finished second in steals this season, but that's not a gauge or reflection of overall defensive impact.

Oklahoma City Thunder Wing Cason Wallace

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a great defensive ball club as a collective. They play a physical brand of defense and are led by Chet Holmgren -- who made the All-Defensive First Team. Cason Wallace was rarely matched onto the opposing team's top scoring threat. Furthermore, he's not an everyday starter for the Thunder, which should matter, in some way, shape or form. In fact, Wallace hasn't started a single game for the Thunder during these playoffs (sure, awards are based on regular season play, but that drives the point home). Wallace also played just 26 minutes per game during the regular season, compared to Thompson's 37.4 minutes. And he has a back line of Chet Holmgren, which also makes things easier for any player (not to mention being surrounded by Lu Dort and Alex Caruso).

Again, Thompson regressed this season on the defensive end. There's no question about that. But he had a taxing workload, due to being asked to play out of position on offense and led the league in total minutes..

With that being said, it's easy to make the case for him making this year's All-Defensive team.