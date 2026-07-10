Amen Thompson Is the Future of the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are a very talented team with a ton of potential. The roster is built around young homegrown players and savvy veterans. The Rockets have had a relatively quiet offseason, and one question has begun to surface. Is Amen Thompson untouchable? If the Rockets want to make a blockbuster-type move, teams will surely want to acquire Thompson as the centerpiece of any trade.

Amen Thompson is heading into his fourth NBA season, and at 23, he has developed into one of the best two-way wing players in the league. Thompson has improved every year since entering the NBA, and last season with the Rockets was easily his best. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while establishing himself as one of the NBA's most versatile young stars.

Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the NBA's Best Defenders

Thompson still has a lot to improve on the offensive end, but his biggest impact comes on the defensive end. Thompson earned First Team All-Defensive honors last season and was the Rockets' defensive stopper all season long. Thompson was guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player on a nightly basis. His combination of size, athleticism, instincts, and relentless effort allows him to defend nearly every position on the floor. Not many players at his age become elite game-changing defenders this fast.

Thompson had a very impressive season last year, and what impressed me was his ability to play point guard. After Fred VanVleet suffered an ACL injury, Thompson was thrust into the role and had to suddenly run the Rockets' offense. This was obviously not his natural position, but he did very well overall. His playmaking ability improved throughout the season, and he was able to organize the offense while also attacking the rim and creating pressure.

The Next Step Toward Superstardom

The one area that still needs a ton of improvement is his outside shooting. Defenses continue to sag off him because his three-point shot remains inconsistent. If he can become a reliable perimeter shooter, that would open up his game so much. That will be the next major step in his development. If Thompson can even improve in the mid-range first and knock down those shots at a high clip, he could have a shot at becoming a legitimate superstar.

That upside is exactly why the Rockets should view him as nearly untouchable.

Jan 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) controls the ball as Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) defends during the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Should Houston Ever Trade Him?

This is a tough question, and if I were the Houston front office, I would claim that he is basically untouchable. Thompson is still playing on his rookie-scale contract for one more season, making him one of the best values in the NBA. Elite defenders with elite athleticism, improving playmaking, and room to grow don't become available very often.

The NBA is a business, so almost nobody is actually untouchable if the right superstar becomes available. Every player has a price. Thompson will remain in Houston for a long time; his talent is incredibly rare, and he is still only 23 years old.