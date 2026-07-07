The Houston Rockets still need to address a few areas this offseason before they begin training camp later this summer. The Houston Rockets need to add another proven shooter and scorer. Free agent Gary Trent Jr. could be the perfect low-risk and low-cost addition that the Houston Rockets are looking for.

Houston’s offense will run through Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun next season.

They will also rely on up-and-coming star Amen Thompson as well. Kevin Durant, at his advanced age, is still one of the league's best scorers. He will need shooters around him if they want to succeed. The spacing around Durant is not the best when you factor in Sengun and Thompson.

The Rockets will need as much perimeter shooting as possible to maximize Durant's impact if they want to make a deep playoff run in the competitive West.

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on from the court during the final minutes of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Low-Risk Shooting Addition

Gary Trent Jr. is no longer that 18-point-per-game scorer that he was earlier on in his NBA career. Even though his scoring output is not the same, he still possesses one elite NBA skill: shooting the three-ball.

NBA contenders need a few things to succeed, and shooting from deep is super important. Last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Trent averaged only 8 points per game,, but he shot 36 percent from three-point range. His shooting percentage did dip last season, but overall he is a career 39 percent shooter from beyond the arc, and he has shown that he can knock down tough shots.

The Rockets will not rely on Gary Trent Jr, but they will expect him to create some offense off the bench when called upon. If he can knock down open looks off the bench, that would help the Rockets tremendously.

The Rockets just need another player who can keep defenses honest when Durant draws double teams. Sengun will command some double teams as well, and Trent Jr. will need to be ready for catch-and-shoot three-point opportunities.

Still Plenty Left At 27?

One reason I believe Trent Jr. is an intriguing free agent is because of his age. He is still only 27 years old and can be a productive player in the right situation. His numbers have been declining over the last 3 seasons so that is a concern, but he is still one of the better shooting guards in the league. He is capable of shooting at a high level and has produced in the past.

His role has declined over the years so his usage and minutes have been going down, which partly explains his decreasing output. If Trent Jr. can regain his confidence by providing instant offense off the bench for the Rockets, it would benefit both.

Improving Houston's Depth

The Rockets need more depth and shooting and insurance in case they deal with injuries in their backcourt. Trent is an experienced player, and if you can sign him on the veteran's minimum, that could be a very valuable pickup.