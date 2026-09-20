Ex-Rockets Guard Fuels Potential Russell Westbrook NBA Comeback

Patrick Beverley has a complex history with Russell Westbrook. It started after Beverly collided with Westbrook during a 2013 playoff series between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, causing a season-ending injury to the nine-time All-Star.

The feud continued for nearly a decade, but a friendship was eventually formed when they became teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022. This led to mutual respect between the two players.

Jumping to the present day, Beverley is playing professional basketball overseas, and Westbrook is retired. In a recent episode of the Out The Mud Podcast, Beverley expressed that the 37-year-old still has the ability to play in the NBA.

“This man is supposed to be in the league for another three, four years at least. He is a small version of LeBron James minus the championships, but when you talk about a pedigree of basketball players, that man is tough… I just feel like he has a lot of years left.”

Apr 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) is tripped by Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) in the second quarter in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does It Make Sense?

Last season, Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games. He was signed to a one-year, veteran-minimum contract with the Sacramento Kings.

While Westbrook ultimately decided to end his NBA career, he reportedly received offers from the Kings and Washington Wizards. Sacramento envisioned a reduced role for the veteran, while the Wizards were seeking their first playoff appearance since 2021.

Under the assumption that Westbrook preferred a significant role with a title-hopeful team, which neither the Kings nor Wizards can offer at the moment, it can be concluded that he preferred to step away on his own terms. However, the right circumstances may leave the door open for an NBA comeback.

When looking at a potential Rockets reunion, the team is loaded with talent in the backcourt. The likes of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Marcus Smart, Reed Sheppard, and Bruce Thornton will all be in contention for meaningful minutes. There is an argument to be made that Westbrook could be a solid addition to the group, though there are better opportunities elsewhere.

In comparison, the Miami Heat are an Eastern Conference title contender that could benefit from Westbrook joining the team. Although point guard Davion Mitchell has upside heading into next season, the 28-year-old is considered to be one of the weaker aspects of Miami's projected starting lineup. He averaged 9.3 points per game last season.

Overall, while there is no indication that Westbrook intends to return to the league, there are playing destinations that could be a strong fit for the 2017 MVP. His offensive prowess, adaptability, and leadership were valuable during the few seasons leading up to his retirement.