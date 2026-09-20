Draymond Green Compares Kevin Durant to Top NFL Star

At 37 years old, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is still one of the top scorers in the NBA. He finished in the top five for most total points scored in the league last season, behind only Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jaylen Brown.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Draymond Green shared his NFL equivalent for Durant. Green noted Durant’s high scoring volume for his rationale.

“Regardless of what color jersey he's in, Kevin Durant is going to give you buckets. If there's a great point guard around him or if there's a great player around him that can help him get into his spots better, it's going to be all the more damaging to the opposing team. However, regardless of who's around him, them buckets are going to be counted… that to me is Justin Jefferson.”

Jefferson has accumulated the most receiving yards through an NFL player's first six seasons in the league. At 27 years old, the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is already in the top 100 for all-time receiving yards.

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Durant was the Rockets’ scoring leader for the 2025-2026 season, averaging 26.0 points on 52% field goal shooting over 78 games. His efforts earned him an All-NBA Second Team selection.

Looking at his 18-year NBA career, Durant has averaged 27.1 points per game on 50.3% field goal shooting. Showing no signs of slowing down, he has the potential to match a level of longevity shown by the 41-year-old LeBron James.

From a broader perspective, Durant is listed at No. 5 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 32,597 points. During his first year with the Rockets, he surpassed Michael Jordan for the fifth slot.

Despite continuing to demonstrate a strong sense of offensive prowess, there is a perception within some NBA front offices that his trade value has declined over the summer. One commonly cited factor is that the 16-time All-Star has not made a conference finals appearance since 2019.

Comparing Durant’s stint with the dynastic Golden State Warriors to multiple experimental cores from the 2020s may not be a good point of reference, as Golden State were the most recent repeat NBA champions. From a team perspective, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has continued to produce strong scoring numbers regardless of his playing situation.

With Houston coming off of a 52-30 record, there are high expectations for Durant and his cast of formidable teammates, two-time All-Star Alperen Sengun and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Amen Thompson, to lead a resurgence of Rockets basketball.