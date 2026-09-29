3 Updates From NBA Media Day That Could Impact the Rockets

On Monday, the majority of NBA teams held their media days for the 2026-27 season. It is a longstanding tradition for the league’s players to take official photos and answer questions ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Houston Rockets are already in the midst of training camp, having moved up their schedule to prepare for preseason action in China. However, Monday’s media days provided the Rockets with more insight into what they can expect from their opponents this season. Here are three pieces of intel that could impact the Rockets.

1. Brandon Ingram Has an Achilles Injury

Ingram was a central part of the trade package that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors. His debut with the Los Angeles Clippers will be delayed past Opening Day, however, as he is expected to still be recovering from a partially torn Achilles tendon. There is no timetable for his return.

Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 77 games last season, earning an All-Star selection for his efforts. He is anticipated to be a meaningful contributor for a Clippers team that scraped into the Play-In Tournament and is now navigating a slew of penalties from the league.

The Rockets and Clippers split their regular-season series 2-2 last season. If Ingram continues to be questionable with his availability, Houston could be heading into the matchup with a clear advantage.

Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) dribbles past Golden State Warriors forward Kristaps Porzingis (7) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Kristaps Porzingis Sidelined Indefinitely

Porzingis is facing another road bump, as he is set to be out of action indefinitely with an undisclosed health issue. He is presumed to be the projected starting center for an aging Golden State Warriors core, putting pressure on Golden State’s championship hopes.

Last season, Porzingis averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Warriors. His absence leaves Golden State’s frontcourt in the trust of the 36-year-old Draymond Green and the 40-year-old Al Horford.

Although the Warriors are still benefiting from Stephen Curry’s production at this later stage of his NBA career, a lack of consistency at the center position could give Houston a definitive edge over a wildcard conference rival.

3. Nikola Jokic Intends to Re-Sign

During his media availability, Jokic expressed his intentions to sign a contract extension with the Denver Nuggets next year. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game last season.

Alperen Sengun, who has drawn comparisons to Jokic, is scheduled to take on a formidable positional test when he matches up with the three-time MVP next season. With Jokic’s commitment to the Nuggets, it seems that Denver will remain one of the main teams to beat in the Western Conference.