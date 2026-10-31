Alperen Sengun Gets Injury Update for Thunder Game

On Saturday, the Houston Rockets are scheduled to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Halloween night action. Per OnSI’s Adam Spolane, Rockets center Alperen Sengun is not on the team’s injury report for the upcoming game.

Sengun missed the Rockets’ past two games due to lower back soreness. Without the two-time All-Star, Houston earned a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday but fell short against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Sengun has been a key part of the Rockets’ hot start, as the 24-year-old continues to elevate his profile as one of the top playmaking centers in the NBA. He is averaging 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game this season.

Despite losing their winning streak, the 5-1 Rockets can still assert themselves as a top team to beat with a victory over the Thunder. Oklahoma City won 60+ games last season and reached the Western Conference Finals.

In addition to Sengun bolstering Houston’s offense, Oklahoma City is entering Saturday night with several key injuries that could impact its own lineup. The likes of Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren, and Nikola Topic are all out of action with long-term injuries. Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is anticipated to remain an MVP candidate, the Thunder's depth chart is shortening.

Oct 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (15) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Positional Strength

One of the most consequential absences for Oklahoma City could be Holmgren, an All-NBA Third Team selection from last season. The 24-year-old center, who’s averaging 12.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks due to a patellar tendon tear in his right knee.

Holmgren began to experience mild discomfort in his right knee on Saturday, the same day that Williams and Wallace suffered injuries during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Isaiah Hartenstein can be expected to take on a bigger role in the Thunder’s frontcourt for the time being. Rookie Aday Mara will also get more minutes, and he's been impressive so far.

With Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. all ready to start on Saturday night, Sengun has numerous weapons to pass to when the opportunity strikes. The Turkey native will likely be another top scoring option for the Rockets too, as he is Houston’s current leader in points per game.

Overall, the Rockets have a favorable opportunity to take down one of the top title contenders in the Western Conference. A victory over the Thunder would reignite Houston’s momentum heading into next week, as the franchise has numerous upsides heading into November.