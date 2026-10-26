Here’s Where the Rockets Stand in Week 2 Power Rankings

Last week, the 2026-2027 NBA season officially kicked off. It offered a clear first impression of the changes made across the league over the summer, such as LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers and Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Miami Heat.

The Houston Rockets are at the top of the Western Conference standings with a 3-0 record. NBA.com’s John Schuhmann positioned the Rockets at No. 4 in the site’s latest power rankings.

“No team had a more impressive Week 1 than the Rockets. They clobbered the Mavs, edged the Spurs and beat the 2-0 Hawks on the road. We may have already seen the defensive play of the year, with Amen Thompson blocking Victor Wembanyama’s layup in the final seconds on Friday.”

The three NBA teams ranked ahead of the Rockets are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Oklahoma City Thunder. Each team was undefeated at the conclusion of Week 1.

What To Expect

The Rockets are gaining momentum on the offensive front. Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. are all averaging upward of 16.0 points per game, while Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, and Tari Eason are also averaging double-digit points.

One of the top storylines heading into mid-October was the return of VanVleet, who was sidelined for the 2025-2026 season with an ACL injury. While the one-time All-Star is averaging 10.0 points per game, he is averaging a team-high 8.0 assists per game. His court vision has contributed to various key plays.

With upcoming matchups against the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks, there is a strong possibility that Houston can extend their winning streak to six. The franchise had relatively secure victories against the Hawks and Mavericks last week.

A key matchup will come against the Western Conference runner-up Thunder. Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams suffered a significant leg injury on Sunday night, and he is expected to miss an extended period of time.

The Thunder have already earned victories over the Spurs, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers. Despite Williams’ anticipated absence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still performing at an MVP-caliber level, and Oklahoma City’s core continues to gel.

If the Rockets can win their next four games, the franchise could be considered the top team in the Western Conference. Depending on how action shapes up across the rest of the league this week, Houston could take the top spot in the next edition of the NBA’s power rankings.