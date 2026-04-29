Although Unpopular, Jabari Smith Jr. is Right to Feel Like Rockets are Better Than Lakers

Heading into Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals matchup between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers, Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. caused a bit of a stir, just one day before the game.

Smith was asked about both he and the Rockets' mentality, knowing their season could end on the road in the game. Houston was able to stave off getting swept in Game 4 and lives to fight another day. Every game for the rest of the way has to be treated like Game 7, from the Rockets' vantage point.

And they've been forced to play without their best player in Kevin Durant for practically the entirety of the series, although Durant did suit up in Game 2.

Granted, the Lakers have been battling major injuries as well, as they've been without their best two players in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves all series, so no one is going to feel bad for the Rockets. But despite the absence of Durant and the series deficit, Smith has his head held high heading into a do-or-die Game 5 (courtesy of Adam Wexler of SportsTalk 790).

Smith started by explaining how the Rockets will need to take the court in order to increase their chances of winning.

"Just stay with it. Be us. Be aggressive. Play free."

He continued, dropping the line heard 'round the world.

"We’re obviously the better team, I feel like. So just knowing that. Being confident, trusting our work."

Smith was asked to explain his take regarding the Rockets being "obviously better" than the Lakers.

"I just feel like from top to bottom. You can say that’s an opinion, you can say I’m biased. But I just think we’re the better team."

Many have been stating that Smith instantly gave the Lakers bulletin board material. However, the Lakers are in the driver's seat of the series. They're in control of their own fate.

That's incentive and motivation enough. They don't need bulletin board material. At least they shouldn't, with a 3-1 lead.

Also, Smith is supposed to say this and feel this way. Even if he didn't believe this (which I'm sure he does], he's still supposed to say this to the media.

Players are competitors. And, in this case, they are in the thick of a playoff battle. What else is Smith going to say?

Is anyone expecting him to say (or think) that the Lakers are better than the Rockets? Surely not.

At least, I hope not. Regardless of whether it's controversial or unpopular (or bulletin board material for the Lakers), Smith is well within his right to feel this way. It's his opinion, after all.

